Rs 2 crore, 30 tola gold stolen from old couple’s house in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons broke into the residence of an old couple on Sunday morning and looted a massive sum of cash and gold ornaments in Pocharam IT corridor. The miscreants reportedly took away over Rs 2 crore in cash and nearly 30 tolas of gold, although the police did not confirm it.

At around 4.30 am on Sunday, the house owner, Nagabhushan, had stepped out of his house to collect milk. His wife was sleeping in the house. By the time Nagabhushan returned, someone broke the lock of the house, ransacked the cupboard and stole cash and gold ornaments.

On receiving information about the incident, the local police along with the clues team reached the spot and gathered fingerprints. The police also checked the nearby CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

It is reported that the old couple recently sold a piece of land and kept the cash from the sale in their house.

Speaking to the media, the Malkajgiri ACP said that the police suspect that someone who knew that the couple had kept the money in their house was involved in the theft.

However, when TNIE contacted the Pocharam IT corridor police, they said that they had not yet received an official complaint in this regard and therefore could not comment on the exact amount of cash and valuables stolen.