HYDRAA in action at Kavuri Hills

HYDERABAD: As per orders of the Telangana High Court, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished three illegal sheds and a tennis court within the designated layout open space in the Kavuri Hills area of Madhapur on Monday duly recovering 2,000 square yards. These sheds were allegedly leased to a sports academy by the colony’s resident welfare association (RWA).

The Kavuri Hills RWA approached the Telangana High Court on Monday. Subsequently, the judge also ordered to remove the encroachments.

Following the demolition, the same has been handed over to the GHMC circle officials for development of the park. The authorities erected a signboard and inscribed on the park walls that it belonged to the GHMC. The park was officially named “GHMC Kavuri Hills Park”. Earlier, locals had complained about the sports academy within the park premises and appealed to the authorities to address the issue.

The sports academy management said they held a 25-year lease agreement from the Kavuri Hills RWA and expressed discontent over the demolition of the structures before the lease expiration.

However, it is to be noted that areas earmarked for parks or open spaces are typically transferred to the GHMC through a gift deed, with the purpose of developing green spaces.