Agricultural IoT solution by Vijayawada team turns heads

HYDERABAD: The Smart City Living Lab of IIIT-Hyderabad’s smart city research centre in collaboration with US-based Silicon Labs, announced the successful conclusion of the Wi-SUN Challenge on Thursday.

A release said the competition brought together innovators, startups, and academic institutions to create cutting-edge, IoT-enabled solutions for smart cities, utilities, and healthcare using Wi-SUN RF mesh technology. Three teams emerged victorious in the competition with the top teams receiving cash prizes worth Rs 8 lakh.

DBR Innovative Tech from Vijayawada secured the top spot with their product ‘Farmer Voice’, an agricultural IoT solution with voice-based interaction for farmers.

Team Horus from Nitte Meenakshi College of Engineering, Bengaluru, was adjudged as runners-up for their approach to solar panel maintenance while Yantram Electronics secured the third position with their wireless metering solution. Ten teams were selected for the final round, six SMEs and startups along with four teams of students, from across India from a pool of 266 submissions

Each team presented practical and scalable prototypes that have the potential to transform urban living and beyond. Their projects included smart dustbins, air quality monitoring devices, solar tracking systems and AI modeling, real-time water quality monitoring solutions, warehouse management bots, and soil monitoring technologies for smart agriculture.

During the final phase of the challenge, participants attended a hands-on workshop to fine-tune their prototypes using low-power leaf node hardware, Wi-SUN backbone network, and software platforms like Simplicity Studio from Silicon Labs and City IoT operating Platform(ctOP) from IIIT-H.