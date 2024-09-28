Brewing up a storm

HYDERABAD: Sipping coffee, biting into a sandwich, and enjoying treats like a puff, chocolate brownie, or pastry sounds irresistible, right? Well, The Coffee Cup at Lulu Mall has got you covered. Nestled in the food court, this café offers a delightful range of grab-and-go options, along with Arabica Single Origin coffee, perfect for satisfying your café cravings.

On our visit, we dove into the menu and kicked things off with a Cappuccino Latte, a KitKat Shake, and a Stuffed Croissant.

First up, the coffee refreshing and smooth, an ideal pick-me-up. The KitKat Shake followed, a delightful blend of KitKat and milk, with every sip offering a subtle crunch of chocolate, making it both rich and satisfying.

Next, we tried the Tandoori Chicken Sandwich, a burst of flavours with every bite. Pairing it with either the coffee or the milkshake was a match made in heaven.

The café also offers a variety of puffs vegetarian, egg, and paneer all equally tasty. The combination of great food and beverages here evokes a cozy charm.

For dessert, we indulged in brownies, muffins, and pastries, each deliciously fresh and made in-house, ensuring an exotic, flavourful experience.

If you’re looking to unwind with a perfect cup of coffee and a bite of croissant, this spot is a must-visit. It’s also a great place for busy professionals to recharge whether with a soothing drink or a quick, delicious snack. So, take a break and treat yourself to the wonderful offerings at The Coffee Cup in Lulu Mall.