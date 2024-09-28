Savouring Telugu deliciousness

HYDERABAD: In a city known for its biryani and street food, the popularity of a good old thali transcends all. Reminding us that sometimes, the greatest culinary treasures come from traditions passed down through generations, all served on a single plate. Keeping that in mind, Raja Bhojanam, seeks to uphold the essence of Telugu cuisine, which is known for its bold flavours, fragrant spices, and an exquisite balance of taste. The thali an elaborate platter offering a variety of dishes has always been central to the dining experience in Telugu households, and this restaurant in the IT hub of the city Gachibowli, revives that concept with both a traditional and modern twist.

Talking about the venture, Rajesh Indupalli, the owner, says, “This is not my first foray into the F&B industry. In and around Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills there are a lot of regional cuisine restaurants serving thalis but according to our research, Gachibowli area lacked it. So, we wanted to tap into both the IT crowd and thali loving people in the vicinity.”

On a rainy afternoon, as we ventured into the 54-seater restaurant, we were greeted by rustic vibes and earthy tones. The walls adorned with replicas of village life. We started with Mulakkada shorba, a heart-warming drumstick soup. It made our day even more better. Next from the starters menu we tried the Stuffed Mushroom, Fish Finger, Egg Nuggets, Tandoori Pomfret and Tangri Kebab.

The beautifully coated Fish Finger and Egg Nuggets, were crispy on the outside and bursting with flavours inside. Coming to Tandoori Pomfret and Tangri Kebab, the marination took away the bite. The delicious spicy marination made us drool. After successfully gorging through the spread, it was time for us to hit the Banana Leafy Fish. Fish marinated in green chilli and coriander paste, added that zing to our taste buds.