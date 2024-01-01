GHMC’s SRDP & SNDP, for long-term solutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is looking forward to continue implementing its Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects, including completing major projects like the Shilpa Layout Stage–II , Bairamalguda second level flyover, Bairamalguda LHS loop clover 2 model, Bairamalguda RHS loop clover 2, ROB at Falaknuma, Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Junction flyover, ROB at Shastripuram, Aramghar to Zoo flyover and the Uppal Junction flyover. In flood prevention efforts, the GHMC aims to complete the 56 works at hand, costing an estimated Rs 985.45 crore, in 2024.

HMWS&SB: Quenching thirst

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is on track to complete work on the Sunkishala intake well project, a vital component of the Krishna drinking water supply project. This project, to cost Rs 2,215 crore, aims to meet Hyderabad’s long-term drinking water requirements until 2050.

The Water Board is also set to complete the Outer Ring Road Phase-II water project to bring relief to areas outside GHMC’s jurisdiction. The Rs 1,200 crore project includes a 2,865-km pipeline network and storage reservoirs with a capacity of 137 million litres per day.The Board also aims to commission all 31 sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad limits, ensuring 100% sewage treatment.

HMDA: Milestones ahead

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is set to make operational the Trumpet Interchange at Kokapet on the ORR in three months.The completion of the Bachupally flyover and the Eco Park at Kothwalguda is part of its plans for urban development.

