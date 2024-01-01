Hyderabad: Student, friend arrested with 3 drugs

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year old student, Naveen Sai, and his friend, Borra Veera Sai Teja, were apprehended by the West Zone Task Force police at Tonique, a liquor store, in Jubilee Hills for peddling drugs. Police trapped the duo in the guise of customers and apprehended them with the possession of drugs including cocaine. They also identified some of the customers from Tonique, and are currently obtaining more information on the consumers.

Naveen lured his friend Teja into peddling drugs to make money, to which the latter agreed and contacted a peddler from Delhi, a police source said. He went to Delhi in the second week of December and later in the third week too for its demand, procuring 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1 lakh, 11.6 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.16 lakh, and two grams of cocaine worth Rs 34,000, they added.

The source explained, “Naveen Sai was a student of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, pursuing B.Tech in the mechanical branch. His father is a government employee and his mother a homemake. He got addicted to drugs with his roommates while at LPU, and the addiction led him to take several loans, including cash loans and from online applications and private financiers.

As his addiction reached a point where he could not manage the expenditure, he started procuring the same drugs, selling them to repay the loans, and using them for his own consumption too. Although brown sugar is not that prevalent in the city, he was found with that drug in the current seizure, procured from a contact in Delhi.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A 25-year old student, Naveen Sai, and his friend, Borra Veera Sai Teja, were apprehended by the West Zone Task Force police at Tonique, a liquor store, in Jubilee Hills for peddling drugs. Police trapped the duo in the guise of customers and apprehended them with the possession of drugs including cocaine. They also identified some of the customers from Tonique, and are currently obtaining more information on the consumers. Naveen lured his friend Teja into peddling drugs to make money, to which the latter agreed and contacted a peddler from Delhi, a police source said. He went to Delhi in the second week of December and later in the third week too for its demand, procuring 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1 lakh, 11.6 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.16 lakh, and two grams of cocaine worth Rs 34,000, they added. The source explained, “Naveen Sai was a student of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, pursuing B.Tech in the mechanical branch. His father is a government employee and his mother a homemake. He got addicted to drugs with his roommates while at LPU, and the addiction led him to take several loans, including cash loans and from online applications and private financiers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As his addiction reached a point where he could not manage the expenditure, he started procuring the same drugs, selling them to repay the loans, and using them for his own consumption too. Although brown sugar is not that prevalent in the city, he was found with that drug in the current seizure, procured from a contact in Delhi.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp