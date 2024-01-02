Burgeoning art scene

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art galleries play a crucial role in our city, fostering artistic talent across various segments. Recently, the spotlight fell on Sublime Galleria, the latest addition to Hyderabad’s Financial District. In an exclusive conversation, Uzma Irfan, Founder of Sublime and Director of Corporate Communications at Prestige Group, sheds light on the gallery’s vision and purpose.

Uzma delves into the essence of Sublime, stating, “Under Sublime, we operate seven verticals, with Sublime Galleria being our focus today. Established in 2009, our ethos revolves around offering a platform for emerging artists. While we do host shows for established artists, our primary goal is to identify and mentor budding talents. For artists, art appreciation stands paramount.”

She elaborates on the gallery’s unique approach, “Our space is essentially a sky gallery attracting diverse artists eager to showcase their work. We receive a multitude of inquiries. Our exhibitions are artist-curated, emphasing solo shows. I firmly believe that solo exhibitions offer a profound appreciation of an artist’s talent compared to group displays. We grant artists a month-long showcase, inviting art patrons, friends, and providing the visibility they need. Furthermore, our definition of art extends beyond painting to include music, photography, and performance art.”

Expanding on Sublime’s presence, Uzma shares, “We’re currently in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to expand nationally. India boasts immense talent in art and culture, motivating us to establish our presence in various cities and offer visibility to diverse artists.”

Reflecting on her inspiration for fostering emerging talent, Uzma reveals, “Artistry runs in my family across generations — my grandmother, mother, and daughter are artists. This heritage inspired me to become an enabler. Many galleries focus solely on renowned artists, overlooking budding talent. I’m passionate about nurturing emerging artists who might not have the same spotlight.”

Despite challenges, Uzma’s positivity remains unwavering. “I emit positivity and in turn, attract positive outcomes. Thankfully, I haven’t encountered significant challenges because negativity doesn’t consume my thoughts,” she asserts.

Her message resonates with aspiring artists, “Chase your aspirations, believe in yourself, and materialise your dreams. Opportunities exist; it’s about perceiving them and turning them into reality. ‘Impossible’ spells out ‘I am Possible.’”

