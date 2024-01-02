Case against hotel staff for assaulting family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A family of eight, including two women, were attacked at the Grand Hotel in Abids on New Year’s eve following a quarrel over the quality of food. The customers alleged that the staff hit them with sticks, chairs and plates. “While one of them sustained head injury, another was hit on the hand,” the police said. A video of the staff attacking the family was recorded by one of the family members and was shared on social media plat forms on Monday.

According to 27-year-old Sumit Singh, the complainant, his family visited the Grand Hotel on Sunday and ordered mutton biryani. But the hotel allegedly served uncooked food.

The family conveyed their concerns to the waiter and asked them to replace the food. However, the complainant alleged that they reheated and served the same food again. Following this, the family refused to pay the food bill, which led to an argument with the servers and the manager. The staff then started beating the customers including the two women.

Sumit alleged that the staff used very bad language towards the customers and dragged the two female customers outside by their hair. The Abids police have registered a case against the hotel owner and the staff under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult to provoke someone) and 509 (insulting modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code.

