GHMC quality checks for maintaining urban greenery

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC said that it would be conducting quality checks on the initiatives undertaken by its urban biodiversity (UBD) wing to maintain high standards of urban greenery and developmental projects. In 2023, the GHMC led numerous projects, including park developments, junction improvements, gardens, urban forests, and tree plantations across Hyderabad.

To ensure the completion of these projects, the civic body implemented a quality control process. Upon completion, 75% of the bill amount will be released to the agency responsible, while the remaining 25% will be reserved for quality control checks. Recently, the civic body called for expressions of interest (EOI) from government institutions, colleges, and universities, including the Horticulture department, Forest and Agricultural departments.

These institutions will be tasked with executing quality checks. Officials said that quality checks will be conducted on projects completed within the past year, exempting maintenance works subject to ongoing supervision. For the past two years, quality assessments were performed by the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu.

The process involves field-level scrutiny by independent agencies, followed by certification. Penalties would be imposed on contractors if deviations from specified standards are identified. If the work meets the required criteria, a certificate will be issued and the remaining 25% payment will be released. The selected agencies will have to carry out quality control and certification (QCC) for UBD developmental works and submit a comprehensive report on quantities, specifications, soil quality, planting material, lawns, among others. This report will have specific recommendations and will be necessary for projects exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

