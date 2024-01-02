Numaish is Hyderabad’s identity: Revanth

Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, was inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday at the Numaish Maidan (Exhibition Grounds) in Nampally on Monday. The 46-day annual fixture is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the nation before it concludes on February 15, 2024. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the Numaish was one of the identities of Hyderabad.

He likened Numaish to landmarks like the Charminar and Tank Bund and congratulated the Exhibition Society for consistently upholding the prestige of the event. Revanth assured complete cooperation in elevating Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, which is run by the society, to the status of an engineering college. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the numerous educational institutions the society runs.

Meanwhile, the society said that face masks are mandatory for all visitors in light of the emergence of the Covid-19 subvariant JN.1. With over 2,400 stalls, the Numaish is not only a shopping destination but also a convergence of commerce, business, and recreation. Open on weekdays from 4 pm to 10:30 pm and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends and holidays, the Numaish is expected to draw over 20 lakh visitors through the 46 days. Entrance tickets are priced at Rs 40, and certain days have been designated for special themes.

January 9 is dedicated to women as ‘Women’s Day,’ while January 31 is earmarked as ‘Children’s Special Day’, with men not permitted entry on these specific days. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy has ordered traffic restrictions in the Nampally area from 4 pm to midnight daily between January 1 and February 15. In anticipation of increased footfall, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will extend its services till late in the evening during the exhibition period. The exhibition society is expecting a surge in visitors this year due to the state government’s announcement of free travel for women in RTC buses.

