RGIA Customs seizes 4.80 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 3 cr in two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a span of two days, officers from the Hyderabad Customs seized 4.80 kg of smuggled gold worth nearly Rs 3.03 crore from five different passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The officers intercepted five passengers and seized the smuggled gold on five separate instances. All the passengers were travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad.

On December 31, the officers made three seizures of smuggled gold. In the first instance, the officers intercepted a passenger from Dubai who had concealed 1,100 grams of gold in a check-in bag. The smuggled gold valued at Rs 69.85 lakh was found after the bag was passed through the green channel. Similarly, two other passengers were intercepted by the officers after they found 1,865.2 grams of gold concealed in their baggage.

The officers recovered a total of 16 gold bars, eight bars from each passenger. The total value of the gold bars is estimated at Rs 1.18 crore. On December 30, the customs seized 14 gold bars, weighing 1,632 gm valued at Rs 1.04 crore. Officers said the smuggled gold was found concealed in the undergarments of a passenger. In another instance, the officers intercepted a passenger from Dubai who confessed that the gold was handed over to a loader at a washroom. The smuggled gold, weighing 199 grams, was valued at Rs 11.63 lakh was then recovered from the loader.

