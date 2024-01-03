"Eat Dust: Mining and Greed in Goa" echoes conflict

Shrimansi Kaushik By

HYDERABAD: Hartman De Souza, author of 'Eat Dust: Mining and Greed in Goa', was also a journalist, an activist and explored theatre as a pedagogical tool in education. In his play, ‘Soldier’s Silence’, which centres around a chance encounter between an American soldier and an Iraqi militant in an Indian airport, he delves into the profound complexities of war. The play serves as a poignant reminder that in the grim theatre of war, there are no victors—only victims.

The play was performed recently at Lamakaan and Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events by Shivam Sardana from Pune and Sahej Aziz from Punjab, who brought the characters to life with their honed performances. It is backed by the SPACE Theatre Ensemble—a self-sustaining theatre repertory functioning since 2009, performing and organising workshops using theatre as a pedagogical tool.

The compelling narrative unfolds in a forsaken Indian airport during the sweltering peak of an Indian summer. The dimly lit stage becomes the battleground for a deeply personal conflict between the two soldiers. Despite the shared animosity born from their opposing roles in the war, the play sheds light on the commonality of their human experience.

The minimalist stage, adorned only with a bench and a suitcase, adds to the intensity of their encounter. Shivam’s authentic American accent and Sahej’s poignant portrayal of a physically and emotionally scarred soldier contribute to the play’s immersive atmosphere.

The play uses the interplay of light and darkness that serves as a metaphor, highlighting the characters’ ‘human condition’ amidst the shadows of war.

The seamless transitions between narrative settings are facilitated by the strategic use of light and sound, allowing the audience to traverse the characters’ emotional landscapes.

“There are no winners in a war, no bravery or glory. While depicting a war, you can show the grotesque nature of it, the disabled bodies, but this play tries to convey that even the perpetrators of war are victims of it because they can’t feel their own pain,” said Shivam.

The play explores the lives unlived and the yearning for normalcy despite being entrenched on opposite sides of a conflict fueled by hatred.

As the characters navigate the tumultuous waters of pain and attempt to make sense of their subjective truths, the play heads towards a hope that one day, they might discover some unexpected common ground. The war, which initially divided them, is what might bring them together, or at least help them see beyond their hatred for each other.

Talking about the play’s relevance in the present times, Sahej presented a different interpretation of war as a personal conflict. “The play heads towards an idea of ‘what saves us in the end, works.’ A drowning person clutches at a straw. For me, art is the saviour,” he said.

