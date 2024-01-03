Fire breaks out at mall in Uppal, no casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the CMR shopping centre in Laxma Reddy Colony of Uppal late on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported at the time of going to press. After being alerted, four fire tenders were deployed at the site to douse the flames. According to Uppal police, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. However, the cops will also take the assistance of electricity officials to ascertain the facts.

Since clothing is the main product being sold at the three-storey building, the flames, which started on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors soon, destroying the product and furniture in the process.The building manager told TNIE that there were no employees in the building during the accident and the mall was already shut off to the people.Apart from panic among residents, the fire accident also led to congestion on the roads leading to Ghatkesar and ORR. A case will be registered soon as the police are estimating the extent of damages.

