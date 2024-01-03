Home Cities Hyderabad

Four nabbed with 31.34 kg of ganja in Hyderabad

According to police, the accused were identified as Shaik Abdul Faisal, 36, a realtor; Mohammed Sami Uddin, 32, a driver; Mohd Amer, 28, an electrician and driver; and Husna Fathima.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Chaderghat police and South East Zone Task Force sleuths arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to transport 31.34 kg of ganja into the city on Tuesday. According to police, the accused were identified as Shaik Abdul Faisal, 36, a realtor; Mohammed Sami Uddin, 32, a driver; Mohd Amer, 28, an electrician and driver; and Husna Fathima. Faisal, Sami and Amer are friends and had asked Fathima to join them believing that they could fool the authorities into believing that they were a family if they had a woman with them, sources said.

They added that the trio wanted to make easy money during the New Year period and Sami suggested that they could offer to smuggle ganja for an Odisha-based supplier who had hired him for a similar job once. They lured Fathima with a cut in the collective earnings and headed to Odisha to pick up the consignment. They bought the ganja for Rs 56,000, the sources said, adding that it is around Rs 6 lakh in the black market. Based on a credible tip-off, the cops intercepted the car at Pisalbanda X Roads and arrested the accused. They were later remanded to judicial custody.

