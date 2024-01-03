‘Fun & Furore’: Mastering the art of persuasion

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toastmasters is an organisation that helps individuals hone their communication skills. Recently, they held ‘Fun & Furore’, a two-day conference allowing members to participate in contests and attend seminars

Dressed in a sharp three-piece suit, equipped with a portable microphone, Nihal Limbagiri, a government Income Tax Inspector in Hyderabad, strides confidently onto the stage. His assigned task: speak uninterruptedly for five minutes on the themes of family and maturity. On the fly, Nihal weaves a captivating tale, painting a vivid picture of middle-class family life. Infusing his narrative with personal emotions and aspirations, he manages to leave the audience in splits.

This is a glimpse into the dynamic atmosphere of Toastmasters’ Fun & Furore, a two-day event featuring public speaking competitions, evaluation contests, seminars, and more. Toastmasters, an international organisation spanning 148 countries, is dedicated to refining the public speaking, confidence, and communication skills of individuals. In India, it has already set roots in metropolitan cities across five states and is now spreading into major tier-II cities.

When asked what drove Nihal to join Toastmasters, he responded in five short and crisp sentences: “1. I can think before and during a conversation. 2. I can convince people without hurting them. 3. I found a hidden talent for comedy in me. 4. I can talk in tough situations where I must act impromptu. 5. During the process, I get to build an organised character.”

Like Nihal, hundreds have been able to upgrade themselves by improving their communication skills and body language. “The basic concept is that like-minded people with an intent to grow their public speaking and leadership skills get together and organise something called Toastmasters meetings,” said Sai Charan Singh Pattipati, District 126 Public Relations Manager. He told CE that the organisation now has 128 districts in India and each district holds regular meetings with its members and guests.

“There are different types of Toastmasters clubs. For example, in corporate clubs, corporate employees who have the passion to upskill themselves in public communication come together and learn in a positive learning environment. When I say ‘positive learning environment’, the focus is on giving feedback in a constructive yet, critical manner so that the speaker comes back to the meeting again with more power and encouragement,” said Sandeep Raj Madasu, District 126 Director.

Besides corporate clubs, there are also college and community clubs. Sharing an example of how community clubs help change lives, Shazia Farheen, a homemaker said, “I like to participate in a lot of competitions and speak in front of a large audience, something I was passionate about in school and during college. But since I got married a year ago, the conservative family environment forced me to focus only on household chores. I felt like I hadn’t heard myself in ages. I have attended only a few Toastmasters meetings. My mentor, Joy B Hans has supported me immensely so far.”

Shazia was also the anchor for one of the programmes at the event, speaking to an audience of over 200 people. She now plans to become a member of the organisation. “The membership fee is fixed at $60 per annum. But you can attend meetings and see what happens there. There are learning modules based on the type of skills you want to develop,” she said.

Breaking barriers and capitalising on opportunities attract students from tier-II cities to join Toastmasters. Dharani Kalakoti, a fourth-year BTech student from Kakinada specialising in Artificial Intelligence has already bagged herself two job offers. “Coming from a ruralistic setting, I observed contradictory expectations people have with girls. In rural areas, they would be like, ‘What can she do?’ but in Hyderabad, they ask, ‘What can she not do?’ Girls from rural areas are not encouraged or even expected to leave their dwellings and progress in life. My parents have to deal with relatives and others who keep questioning my decision to come to Hyderabad for studies and work. However, now when they see my progress, they too, are slowly changing their mindsets,” she said.

Haswanth Kumar Kurevella, a third-year BTech student in Information Technology says, “Toastmasters helps build a network of people that allows us to meet potential employers. The fee can be a bit expensive for students considering the travel cost to Hyderabad on top of college fees and all. However, the benefit you get from it is huge. They give you a practising ground and constructive feedback which helps you to a large extent in your professional pathway.”

The volunteer-driven organisation has developed a large network of individuals who meet in person or online, learning from and mentoring each other. As people from various walks of life come together, they also get many leadership opportunities. “Professionally, I’m a strategy consultant. When I took up the district PR manager role two years ago, I understood how to do marketing, even though that’s not my field of activity. This year, I’m auditing. I’m not from a finance background.

So, you get exposure to skills and opportunities, which otherwise you would not have in a general setup. For example, today’s conference is a massive team and project management activity. Now, for a college student, an opportunity to lead a team of 10-15 people will take at least 10-15 years in a corporate setup,” said Smita Mishra, District 126 Audit Committee Chair and Fun & Furore 2023 Convener.

The two-day event allowed members from different districts to compete with each other. The precision and style of their speeches and the nature of evaluation and criticism depict the hard work and persistence of the learning individuals.

