How to navigate your New Year's resolutions? Dr Mazher Ali speaks about ways to follow through your resolutions

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the new year dawns, resolutions become the focal point for many — a symbolic fresh start brimming with psychological significance. However, the challenge isn’t in the resolve itself but in its endurance throughout the year. Dr Mazher Ali, a Consultant Psychiatrist at CARE Hospitals, offers valuable guidance to navigate these resolutions.

The onset of a new year offers a compelling opportunity for personal lifestyle enhancements. Each individual’s goals for positive change stem from diverse motivations. Some prioritise self-improvement, health, or wellness in their New Year’s resolutions. Yet, sustaining these aspirations proves difficult for many. Dr Mazher Ali highlights several factors contributing to resolution failures: intrinsic motivation deficits, unrealistic goal-setting, inadequate planning, and the absence of a support system. External pressures and societal expectations further complicate sustaining commitment. Unrealistic expectations often lead to frustration and eventual goal abandonment. Establishing a clear plan, seeking support, and nurturing intrinsic motivation are vital in overcoming these challenges.

Furthermore, entrenched habits pose a considerable obstacle to lasting change. Familiar routines resist alteration, making breaking old habits and forming new ones an uphill task. “Substantial effort, time, and consistent motivation is required for sustained behavioural changes. Supportive networks — friends, family, or coaches — offer accountability and encouragement during tough times. In essence, the psychology behind New Year’s resolutions hinges on motivation, goal-setting, and support systems,” explains Dr Ali.

To uphold resolutions, adopting a structured approach is beneficial. Initiating with manageable, realistic goals increases the likelihood of success, evading the pitfall of unrealistic expectations. Precise goal-setting enhances implementation, steering away from vague intentions. Engaging others fosters mutual support and accountability, smoothing the journey towards achieving goals.

For students, the New Year invites reflection and adjustments. Setting resolutions aids in cultivating positive habits and discarding detrimental ones. This transition serves as a natural milestone for self-improvement across health, academics, and personal development.

Overcoming obstacles involves periodic evaluation and strategy adjustments. Celebrating small victories fuels perseverance while modifying daily routines contributes to overall progress. Breaking down long-term goals into smaller, achievable targets ensures a systematic approach. Seeking assistance during challenges emphasises collaboration and shared commitment.

