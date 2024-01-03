Sleep Day: Unlocking the power of sleep

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Self-care is a crucial ingredient for maximising productivity. It means pausing your routine to prioritise your well-being. Among its facets, sleep stands out as a cornerstone for mental and physical rejuvenation. As we celebrate Festival of Sleep Day on January 3, let’s delve into the significance of quality sleep with guidance from Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Yashoda Hospitals.

Sleep is an integral aspect of human biology, playing a pivotal role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Beyond being a mere period of rest, its significance spans across physical, mental, and emotional dimensions. Adequate sleep is imperative for various bodily functions and contributes significantly to optimising cognitive performance, emotional stability, and physical health.

Exploring its primary functions, sleep substantially aids in cognitive restoration. While we sleep, the brain engages in crucial processes such as memory consolidation, enhancing learning, and optimising neural networks. These processes are vital for sustaining cognitive abilities, enhancing problem-solving skills, and fostering creativity. Consequently, a lack of adequate sleep can impair memory, attention, and decision-making abilities.

Moreover, according to Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, sleep is intricately linked to emotional well-being. A good night’s sleep correlates with improved mood regulation and reduced stress levels. Conversely, insufficient sleep has been associated with heightened emotional reactivity, increased irritability, and a greater susceptibility to mood disorders like anxiety and depression. This association underscores the significance of prioritising ample rest for a balanced and resilient mind.

From a physical perspective, sleep plays a critical role in supporting overall health and immune function. During sleep, the body undergoes repair and maintenance processes, aiding in tissue recovery and fortifying the immune system. Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of various health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes. Therefore, prioritising sufficient sleep is integral to preventive healthcare.

Dr Viswesvaran

Balasubramanian

Sleep also profoundly influences metabolic health by regulating appetite-controlling hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which manage hunger and satiety. Inadequate sleep disrupts these hormonal patterns, leading to increased cravings for high-calorie foods and a higher risk of obesity. Recognising sleep’s role in maintaining a healthy weight underscores its importance in fostering overall physical well-being.

Additionally, sleep significantly impacts immune function. While asleep, the body releases cytokines, crucial for immune response and defence against infections. Insufficient sleep compromises the immune system, heightening susceptibility to illnesses and infections. Prioritising regular and restorative sleep is a proactive approach to supporting immune health and reducing the risk of illnesses.

The importance of sleep cannot be overstated. It serves as a cornerstone of physical health, cognitive function, emotional well-being, and overall vitality. Acknowledging and prioritising the value of quality sleep in daily life is crucial for promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Whether through consistent sleep routines, creating a conducive sleep environment, or addressing factors hindering rest, investing in quality sleep is an investment in long-term health and improved quality of life.

