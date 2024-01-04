Enchanting performances: Shiva Sankalpa School of Dance

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the bustling midst of the urban landscape dominated by technology, art and culture hold firm as pillars of tradition. Yet, within the frenzy of daily life, they often find themselves submerged. However, numerous passionate individuals and institutions persistently endeavour to champion our shared heritage. Among these champions stands the “Shiva Sankalpa School of Dance,” recently commemorating its inaugural anniversary with the breathtaking event “Nrutyanjali” at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. The divine Kuchipudi performances presented a visual feast for both the audience and the attending parents.

The spectacle commenced with an enchanting performance by Manasvee, Anvika, Tanishka, Lakshmi, Sahasra, and Vidya, portraying Vinayaka Kowtvam, a devotional prelude setting the tone for the subsequent acts. The event unfolded with melodious renditions such as “Mudhugare Yashoda,” delving into the emotional connection between a mother and her son, and “Thakkuvemi Manaku,” transporting the audience into Krishna’s enchanting world. The performances of “Rava Venu Gopa Bala” and “Krishna Shabdam” further contributed to the magic of this delightful evening.

One particularly captivating performance was “Rukmini Pravesham,” spotlighting the journey of Rukmini Devi, where Guru Niharika masterfully embodied the essence and grace of Devi in her portrayal of Rukmini Devi. The evening boasted a total of 12 performances, predominantly centered around Krishna’s theme, interspersed with a few dedicated to Nava Durga and Rama’s songs. Participants, spanning from three to 30-year-olds, enthralled the audience, with three-year-old Amrutha stealing hearts with her adorable portrayal of Krishna.

Reflecting on the event, organiser and Guru Niharika expressed, “Nrutyanjali was a visual delight, leaving the audience overwhelmed with joy. Several guests remarked about my portrayal of ‘Rukmini Pravesam,’ expressing that it felt as if Rukmini Devi herself graced the stage. Some likened the dancers in ‘Navadurga’ to Navadurga idols during Dasara, while others noted that time seemed to fleetingly pass, with hours feeling like minutes.

The overall response from the guests surpassed our highest expectations.”Overall, institutions like this serve as torchbearers, safeguarding and perpetuating the magnificence and legacy of our art and culture for generations to come. Addressing the crowd, the guest of honour, Guru Vandana Reddy, said, “Learning arts like dance and music from a young age significantly contributes to the holistic development of an individual.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the bustling midst of the urban landscape dominated by technology, art and culture hold firm as pillars of tradition. Yet, within the frenzy of daily life, they often find themselves submerged. However, numerous passionate individuals and institutions persistently endeavour to champion our shared heritage. Among these champions stands the “Shiva Sankalpa School of Dance,” recently commemorating its inaugural anniversary with the breathtaking event “Nrutyanjali” at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. The divine Kuchipudi performances presented a visual feast for both the audience and the attending parents. The spectacle commenced with an enchanting performance by Manasvee, Anvika, Tanishka, Lakshmi, Sahasra, and Vidya, portraying Vinayaka Kowtvam, a devotional prelude setting the tone for the subsequent acts. The event unfolded with melodious renditions such as “Mudhugare Yashoda,” delving into the emotional connection between a mother and her son, and “Thakkuvemi Manaku,” transporting the audience into Krishna’s enchanting world. The performances of “Rava Venu Gopa Bala” and “Krishna Shabdam” further contributed to the magic of this delightful evening. One particularly captivating performance was “Rukmini Pravesham,” spotlighting the journey of Rukmini Devi, where Guru Niharika masterfully embodied the essence and grace of Devi in her portrayal of Rukmini Devi. The evening boasted a total of 12 performances, predominantly centered around Krishna’s theme, interspersed with a few dedicated to Nava Durga and Rama’s songs. Participants, spanning from three to 30-year-olds, enthralled the audience, with three-year-old Amrutha stealing hearts with her adorable portrayal of Krishna.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reflecting on the event, organiser and Guru Niharika expressed, “Nrutyanjali was a visual delight, leaving the audience overwhelmed with joy. Several guests remarked about my portrayal of ‘Rukmini Pravesam,’ expressing that it felt as if Rukmini Devi herself graced the stage. Some likened the dancers in ‘Navadurga’ to Navadurga idols during Dasara, while others noted that time seemed to fleetingly pass, with hours feeling like minutes. The overall response from the guests surpassed our highest expectations.”Overall, institutions like this serve as torchbearers, safeguarding and perpetuating the magnificence and legacy of our art and culture for generations to come. Addressing the crowd, the guest of honour, Guru Vandana Reddy, said, “Learning arts like dance and music from a young age significantly contributes to the holistic development of an individual.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp