Hyderabad man morphs minors’ photos on Instagram, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime police apprehended a man for harassing a minor girl following a complaint lodged by her mother.

According to the cops, the accused, identified as S Jishnu Kirthan, a resident of Medchal, created a fake Instagram account impersonating a girl and sent requests to various accounts.

He lured the victims into sharing their pictures which he morphed and used to force the girls to send their nude photos. If they failed to obey his orders, he threatened to release their nude pictures on social media platforms, police added.

The mother of the 14-year-old victim came to know about her daughter’s situation and approached the cyber crime police. A case was registered under Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) of the IT Act, 354D, 506 and 509 of the IPC and 11 r/w 12 POCSO Act. Jishnu Kirthan was apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime police apprehended a man for harassing a minor girl following a complaint lodged by her mother. According to the cops, the accused, identified as S Jishnu Kirthan, a resident of Medchal, created a fake Instagram account impersonating a girl and sent requests to various accounts. He lured the victims into sharing their pictures which he morphed and used to force the girls to send their nude photos. If they failed to obey his orders, he threatened to release their nude pictures on social media platforms, police added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mother of the 14-year-old victim came to know about her daughter’s situation and approached the cyber crime police. A case was registered under Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) of the IT Act, 354D, 506 and 509 of the IPC and 11 r/w 12 POCSO Act. Jishnu Kirthan was apprehended and remanded to judicial custody. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp