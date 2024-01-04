Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man morphs minors’ photos on Instagram, held

The accused lured the victims into sharing their pictures which he morphed and used to force the girls to send their nude photos. 

Published: 04th January 2024 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest_murder_kill

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime police apprehended a man for harassing a minor girl following a complaint lodged by her mother.

According to the cops, the accused, identified as S Jishnu Kirthan, a resident of Medchal, created a fake Instagram account impersonating a girl and sent requests to various accounts.

He lured the victims into sharing their pictures which he morphed and used to force the girls to send their nude photos. If they failed to obey his orders, he threatened to release their nude pictures on social media platforms, police added.

The mother of the 14-year-old victim came to know about her daughter’s situation and approached the cyber crime police. A case was registered under Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) of the IT Act, 354D, 506 and 509 of the IPC and 11 r/w 12 POCSO Act. Jishnu Kirthan was apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp