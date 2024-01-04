‘I’m committed to giving my absolute best’: Sayyed Farzana

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sayyed Farzana, a 13-year-old, has been taking on challenging characters and carving her path in the film industry. Her portrayal of Surabhi in the recent blockbuster movie “Salaar” starring Prabhas stands as a testament to her undeniable talent and dedication. With a profound passion for the cinematic world, Farzana is steadily leaving her mark in the industry. As we delve into her journey and the strides she’s made in the industry, she eloquently shares her story in an interaction that encapsulates her experience.

Detailing her journey into the film industry, she shares, “I hail from Hyderabad, where I am currently settled. My roots trace back to Rajahmundry, my native place. My initial steps included working in a web series called ‘Jhansi’ followed by a movie titled ‘Ori Devuda.’ It was after Amit Sir’s videos post that opened doors for me, leading to various projects through Models World. These opportunities eventually paved the way for my role in the movie ‘Salaar.’ The team reached out to me, and I went through an audition process for the film.”

Reflecting on her role in the film and the overall experience, she shares, “In ‘Salaar,’ I portray the character of Surabhi, a tribal girl. The journey was incredibly enriching. Every moment on set stands out as one of the most memorable experiences in my life. Working alongside stalwarts like Prashanth Neel Sir and Prabhas Sir was beyond my expectations. Their warmth and friendliness made every moment enjoyable, and the learning was immense. Prashanth Sir’s demeanour taught us valuable lessons in remaining calm and patient, making his presence invaluable on the sets.”

Stepping into the world of films at a young age, striving to make a mark, resonates with many dreams. Emphasising this, she shares, “Acting has been my passion since childhood. I’ve been captivated by this field from the age of 2 when I first delved into advertisements. Progressing from ads to films, ‘Salaar’ marks my third film venture. Watching actors and actresses on screen has continually fuelled my desire to be a part of this inspiring industry.”

Striving to maintain a balance between her academic pursuits and her budding professional career, she expresses, “Movies and education hold equal importance in my life. Acting is my passion, while education remains my foundation.”

Speaking about her parents’ unwavering support throughout her journey, she acknowledges, “My parents have been my pillars of support since I was 2 years old, consistently encouraging me. I owe my current position entirely to their unwavering support and guidance, and I’m immensely grateful for their contributions to my journey. As a platform, ‘Salaar’ provided an opportunity to showcase my talent. The overwhelming love for the character Surabhi has been incredible, and I’m excited about the diverse roles I’ll be bringing forth soon. I’m committed to giving my absolute best to my audience in every upcoming project.”

