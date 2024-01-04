Musical Odyssey

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Vennapusala Ramya
HYDERABAD:  A symphony of melodies filled the air of Hyderabad as the vibrant crowd at Hyderabad Public School poured their hearts into Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s recent concert. This marked the culmination of the centenary celebrations at the school, enveloping the audience in a whirlwind of emotions and musical enchantment.

Despite the chill in the air, the venue was ablaze with wholehearted musical revelry. Parents, HPS alumni, and enthusiastic youngsters eagerly anticipated the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy music concert, which began with the award distribution honouring the school’s alumni. The anticipation peaked as Shankar Mahadevan’s soul-stirring voice resonated with devotional notes of “Ekadanthaya” and “Shiv Thandav Stotram.”

The concert opened with a unique nostalgia as “Kholo Kholo” transported the crowd into the magical realm of “Taare Zameen Par.” Infusing absolute disco vibes during “It’s Time to Disco,” the audience joined hands, embracing the infectious energy, creating a collective celebration under the star-studded sky.

Transitioning through eras, the concert took a nostalgic turn with the timeless classic “Breathless,” infusing the night with a retro charm that captivated every soul. Hits like “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Woh Ladki Hai Kaha,” and “Koi Kahe” evoked the early 2000s, prompting the crowd to collectively relive cherished memories.

“Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” reverberated through the air, causing Hyderabad to pulsate with rhythmic beats. The audience, swaying to the energetic rhythm, embarked on a musical rollercoaster with renditions of “Kal Ho Na Ho,” “Sajda,” and “Mitwa.” Each note and lyric contributed to an atmosphere charged with emotion and pure musical bliss.

In the grand finale, the HPS audience became active participants in a musical journey transcending time and genres. Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy didn’t just entertain; they wove a tapestry of melodies that resonated with every heartbeat. Uniting generations, alumni, students, parents, teachers, and administration, the concert was the perfect closure for the school’s centenary celebrations, leaving behind a symphony of memories that lingered in the cool night air.

