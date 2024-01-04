Over 10 lakh applications received under Praja Palana in Hyderabad: Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the state government has received over 10 lakh applications from the public within the Greater Hyderabad limits under Praja Palana so far.

Ponnam along with GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose and Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetti inspected application reception counters in the Bholakpur ward of Musheerabad Circle on Wednesday.

He said that 600 counters have been set up in 150 wards across GHMC and steps will be taken to set up more if required. He said that the applications are being received in a conducive environment. Help desks, drinking water and other facilities especially for women and senior citizens are being provided at the counters, the minister added.

The minister said that the government has decided to implement the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, as well as schemes such as gas cylinders for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units per family, Indiramma houses and ‘Cheyutha’ for the disabled and others.

