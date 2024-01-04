Woman threatens men with rape case, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman was arrested for extorting money from vehicle owners who gave her lift by threatening to file a rape case against them. The woman, Sultana, 32, posed as a hitchhiker and would take a ride from vehicle drivers from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Nagarjuna Circle.

Somewhere on the way she would demand a huge amount of money from the men. Sultana would rip her clothes and raise a hue and cry, threatening to file a rape case against them if they did not meet her demand. This came to light on Wednesday when one of her victims finally approached the Jubilee Hills police.

However, her game was up recently. She stopped a car for a lift at KBR Park and she repeated the same dramatics with the driver. Though he was terrified, he mustered courage and approached the Jubilee Hills police.Based on his complaint, Sultana was arrested under Section 389 of the Indian Penal Code. She is reported to have been involved in 17 such cases.

