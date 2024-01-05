Global Capability Centers pushed Hyderabad office market in 2023: Report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city witnessed a 32% surge in annual transacted volume growth in the office market in 2023. This is attributed to the substantial take-up by Global Capability Centers (GCCs), especially those outsourcing their IT and back-office operations to the city.

According to Knight Frank India’s latest report —- India Real Estate - Residential and Office Market Report —- office leasing activities by GCCs increased by 52% YoY to 4.1 mn sq ft during 2023. The city recorded an office transaction volume of 8.8 mn sq ft in 2023, up from 6.7 mn sq ft in 2022. The new office supply in the city was recorded at 6.5 mn sq ft. The average transacted rent remained stable with an increment of 1% to Rs 65.5 per sq ft each month.

The Hyderabad office leasing market experienced a significant 32% YoY growth, with a total of 8.8 mn sq ft transactions in the year 2023. The substantial take-up by GCCs, especially those outsourcing their IT and back-office operations to the city, played a pivotal role in achieving these robust figures. Additionally, the ongoing recovery in the IT sector has further contributed to the volume growth. Occupiers showed a strong preference for leasing office spaces in the SBD zone. Hitech City continues to stand out as the primary hub in the Hyderabad office market within the SBD zone. New office supply was recorded at 6.5 mn sq ft.

Offshore units of multinational corporations, recognised as GCCs, leased 4.1 mn sq ft in 2023, accounting for 46% of the leased office spaces during the year, from 2.7 mn sq ft recorded in 2022, which accounted for 40% of the leased office spaces.

Historic residential sales

The Knight Frank report said that homebuyers are prioritising lifestyle upgrades and showing a preference for amenity-rich communities, which saw a 6% YoY surge in annual sales. This brings the sales volume to a historic high of 32,880 units in 2023. The residential launches in the city increased by 7% YoY to 46,985 units in 2023. The robust demand-supply of residential units and preference for high-value homes has resulted in an exponential growth of 11% in the average residential price of the city.

Tech leads in absorption

Meanwhile, according to a CBRE report, office space leasing in Hyderabad increased by 35% YoY and stood at 10.1 mn sq ft in 2023 as compared to 7.4 mn sq ft in 2022. In the October-to-December period in 2023, the city recorded a space absorption of 3.5 mn sq ft while supply stood at 4.5 mn sq ft. Key sectors that drove absorption included technology (24%), research consulting and analytics (15%) and life sciences (14%).

The report further highlighted that Hyderabad office space take-up was driven by small-sized (less than 50,000 sq ft) deals from October to December 2023. Furthermore, the IT segment dominated absorption with a 66% share, followed by the SEZ segment (20%) and non-IT (14%).

