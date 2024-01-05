Protests erupt as school bus crushes 19-month-old girl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, a toddler was crushed under the wheels of a school bus at Habsiguda on Thursday. The girl, 19-month-old Jewalanna Midhun, died on the spot as the bus driver, identified as Mohammad Imtiyaz, 41, drove the bus over her without noticing that she had walked in front of the vehicle.

According to police, Jewalanna had accompanied her father, Midhun, to the pickup point where the school bus used to drop her brother off daily. On Thursday, Midhun told the bus driver not to pick up his son for school from next week as they were planning to return to their hometown in Kerala next week for the holidays.

However, while her father was speaking to the bus driver, Jewalanna walked in front of the bus and when the vehicle started moving, she came under its wheels.Midhun rushed her to a private hospital nearby but the doctors declared that she was brought dead.Osmania police registered a case against the driver Imtiyaz and helper Rani. The body was sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, student groups protested in front of the Johnson Grammar School, demanding justice and stricter safety measures. The driver, who had been driving the bus for the past 14 years, was arrested.

After the postmortem examination, the family left for Kerala with the body to perform her last rites.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, a toddler was crushed under the wheels of a school bus at Habsiguda on Thursday. The girl, 19-month-old Jewalanna Midhun, died on the spot as the bus driver, identified as Mohammad Imtiyaz, 41, drove the bus over her without noticing that she had walked in front of the vehicle. According to police, Jewalanna had accompanied her father, Midhun, to the pickup point where the school bus used to drop her brother off daily. On Thursday, Midhun told the bus driver not to pick up his son for school from next week as they were planning to return to their hometown in Kerala next week for the holidays. However, while her father was speaking to the bus driver, Jewalanna walked in front of the bus and when the vehicle started moving, she came under its wheels.Midhun rushed her to a private hospital nearby but the doctors declared that she was brought dead.Osmania police registered a case against the driver Imtiyaz and helper Rani. The body was sent for autopsy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, student groups protested in front of the Johnson Grammar School, demanding justice and stricter safety measures. The driver, who had been driving the bus for the past 14 years, was arrested. After the postmortem examination, the family left for Kerala with the body to perform her last rites. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp