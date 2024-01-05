Home Cities Hyderabad

Two security guards beat migrant labourer to death, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two inebriated security guards beat a migrant labourer to death in Banjara Hills on December 31. However, the incident came to light on Thursday. Police said that while Pankaj, the victim, was drinking liquor with his friends in an under-construction site, the accused entered the premises and beat him up before fleeing.

Meanwhile, the contractor, Laxman Singh, called the labourer and asked him to apologise to the accused. When he went to ask for forgiveness, the duo allegedly beat him up and dragged him to the gate before resorting to beating the labourer with a wooden stick. Pankaj suffered grievous injuries and had passed away by then.

