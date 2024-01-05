Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman dies, Sakina hospital booked for medical negligence in Telangana

Victim’s husband accuses doctors of cutting the 28-year-old’s intestinal tube by mistake

Published: 05th January 2024 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman died on Thursday allegedly due to medical negligence by doctors at the Sakina Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Kalapathar.

According to police, the deceased, Reshma Begum, had gone to the Sakina hospital in Kalapathar for a family planning operation on December 17. However, her husband alleged that the doctors made a mistake and instead of the intended operation, they mistakenly amputated her small intestinal tube.

This came to light days later when Reshma began vomiting severely. Unable to find relief at Sakina hospital, her family took her to another diagnostic centre for further diagnosis and the alleged botched surgery was discovered.

Reshma’s husband claimed that the hospital management even acknowledged their mistake initially but tried to hide the matter by offering them Rs 2.5 lakh. However, on January 1, the 28-year-old passed away while undergoing further treatment at another private hospital in Santosh Nagar.Based on Reshma’s husband’s complaint, the Kalapathar police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) as cops await autopsy reports.

Hospital denies wrongdoing

Meanwhile, members of the Sakina Maternity and Children’s Hospital management stated that the intestinal part does not touch the body parts under focus for the family planning operation, so there is no possibility that her intestine was amputated.

Furthermore, they added that a body would not take more than 48 hours to respond if the surgery went wrong which was performed in Sakina Hospital.Meanwhile, based on preliminary postmortem analysis, Reshma was suffering from jaundice. Police are also awaiting the release of the autopsy report before taking any further action.

