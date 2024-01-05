Woman poses as customer, steals Rs 12 lakh gold in Hyderabad, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saroor Nagar police apprehended a 24-year-old woman on charges of stealing 190 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh in six cases across Hyderabad on Thursday. The accused, Gonela Gouthami, used to visit jewellery stores in the guise of a customer, ask the sales executive to show her gold chains and when the staff was not paying attention, would steal a gold chain and replace it with a duplicate one.

On December 31, Gouthami visited Lalitha Jewellers in Dilsukhnagar and cheated the sales executive by placing a duplicate gold chain in place of the original.The Saroornagar police verified the CCTV footage. Upon investigation, the accused confessed to her offences.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Saroor Nagar police apprehended a 24-year-old woman on charges of stealing 190 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh in six cases across Hyderabad on Thursday. The accused, Gonela Gouthami, used to visit jewellery stores in the guise of a customer, ask the sales executive to show her gold chains and when the staff was not paying attention, would steal a gold chain and replace it with a duplicate one. On December 31, Gouthami visited Lalitha Jewellers in Dilsukhnagar and cheated the sales executive by placing a duplicate gold chain in place of the original.The Saroornagar police verified the CCTV footage. Upon investigation, the accused confessed to her offences. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });