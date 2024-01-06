Buffet wonderland

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD: A city steeped in culinary heritage, Hyderabad has recently witnessed the grand inauguration of Firestone Grill, Beyond Buffet, an exquisite buffet haven promising an opulent dining experience. Nestled amidst the bustling streets of Kukatpally inside Lulu Mall, this restaurant emerges as a refreshing addition to the city’s vibrant food scene.

Upon stepping into Firestone Grill, guests are greeted by an ambiance that seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with a hint of cultural richness. The 200 seater spacious dining area adorned with elegant decor exudes warmth, inviting guests to indulge in a gastronomic adventure. The venture is supported by Suryadevara Ajay-Partner, Gautam–Partner, Srilakshmi Suryadevara-Partner. “It has been a great opportunity to open at Lulu Mall with our buffet offering. The journey was not easy but the team was always there to help,” says Srilakshmi.

What sets this buffet apart is its expansive array of dishes — more than 150 dishes — spanning cuisines, ensuring there’s something to delight every palate. From traditional Hyderabadi biryanis and kebabs crafted with age-old recipes to Asian delicacies intricately prepared by skilled chefs, the selection is nothing short of a culinary symphony. “Firestone Grill, Beyond Buffet uses volcanic stone-based cooking which helps to hold onto the natural flavour. The menu consists of a welcome drink, soups, salads, starters vegetarian & non-vegetarian, main course vegetarian & non-vegetarian, accompaniments and Indian breads. Of course, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of desserts to choose and you are spoilt for choice,”shares Vijay Anand Bakshi, Corporate Chef, Firestone Grill.

One of the standout features of Firestone Grill is its interactive live kitchen stations. Here, chefs whip up customised creations, allowing guests to witness the artistry behind each dish. Whether it’s sizzling satays or personalised pasta preparations, the live stations promise an engaging and delectable spectacle. Moreover, the restaurant boasts an extensive dessert spread, showcasing a decadent assortment of sweet delights. From artisanal pastries to traditional Indian sweets, the dessert section is a paradise for those with a sweet tooth. If that’s not all, the guests can enjoy live music too as they dive in to their favourite plate of food.

After going through their extensive menu, we started off with the starters Jalapeno Cheese Poppers, Paneer Kesari Tikka, Veg Shammi Kebab, Dragon Mushrooms, Butta & Mutter Ki Tikki and Sesame Fried Cauliflower in the veg section and Gosht Chapli Kebab, Murgh Banjara Kebab, Lasooni Tawa Macchi, Peri Peri Fish Fingers, Prawn Butter Garlic and Kothmira Kodi Vepudu from the non-veg section. Gorging through these made us almost full but we left a little space to try out the live satay counter.

There we tasted Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Thai Basil Fish. All the dishes were full of flavours and the spice amount too was on point. Even though we didn’t have any space left, we tasted a small serving of Kodi Pulao and Chilli Garlic Noodles from the main course. And if you are a dessert fan don’t miss the Tawa Mithai, it’s a bliss to the senses.

Whether it’s a casual gathering with friends, a family celebration, or a business luncheon, Firestone Grill emerges as a promising destination, redefining buffet dining in Hyderabad.

