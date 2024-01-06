Fans irked as cops deny permission for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Mahesh Babu’s fans were disappointed after the Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the pre-release event for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.The venue of the event, the Police Lines in Yousufguda, was deemed unsafe due to concerns about overcrowding and potential traffic snarls.

Jubilee Hills police inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “The venue is too small to accommodate the anticipated crowd of 8,000 fans. With parking facilities limited to barely 500 bikes, there is a high risk of congestion and even a stampede.”

The police took the decision considering the experience they went through in the last week of December after Pallavi Prashant was declared the Bigg Boss winner. Chaos prevailed for some time and the police found it difficult to control the crowd. Prashanth, his brother and others were arrested and held responsible for the violence after the event.

To avoid any such incidents, Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the Mahesh Babu-starrer function.

Police fear that the fans would park their vehicles on the roads and cause a huge traffic jam in the area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Actor Mahesh Babu’s fans were disappointed after the Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the pre-release event for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.The venue of the event, the Police Lines in Yousufguda, was deemed unsafe due to concerns about overcrowding and potential traffic snarls. Jubilee Hills police inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “The venue is too small to accommodate the anticipated crowd of 8,000 fans. With parking facilities limited to barely 500 bikes, there is a high risk of congestion and even a stampede.” The police took the decision considering the experience they went through in the last week of December after Pallavi Prashant was declared the Bigg Boss winner. Chaos prevailed for some time and the police found it difficult to control the crowd. Prashanth, his brother and others were arrested and held responsible for the violence after the event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To avoid any such incidents, Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the Mahesh Babu-starrer function. Police fear that the fans would park their vehicles on the roads and cause a huge traffic jam in the area. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp