Home Cities Hyderabad

Fans irked as cops deny permission for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram event

The police took the decision considering the experience they went through in the last week of December after Pallavi Prashant was declared the Bigg Boss winner.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Mahesh Babu’s fans were disappointed after the Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the pre-release event for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.The venue of the event, the Police Lines in Yousufguda, was deemed unsafe due to concerns about overcrowding and potential traffic snarls.

Jubilee Hills police inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “The venue is too small to accommodate the anticipated crowd of 8,000 fans. With parking facilities limited to barely 500 bikes, there is a high risk of congestion and even a stampede.”

The police took the decision considering the experience they went through in the last week of December after Pallavi Prashant was declared the Bigg Boss winner. Chaos prevailed for some time and the police found it difficult to control the crowd. Prashanth, his brother and others were arrested and held responsible for the violence after the event.

To avoid any such incidents, Jubilee Hills police refused permission for the Mahesh Babu-starrer function.
Police fear that the fans would park their vehicles on the roads and cause a huge traffic jam in the area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Guntur Kaaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp