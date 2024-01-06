Four get life imprisonment for killing, chopping pregnant woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The VIth Metropolitan Sessions Court, Kukatpally, sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and paid a penalty of Rs 10,000 for murdering a pregnant woman and later cutting up her body into pieces. The victim, Pinky, was in her eighth month of pregnancy when she was murdered in 2019. The murder came to light when two bags with body parts of a female were found at Botanical Gardens in the Gachibowli police station limits.

The police initially could not identify the victim but the CCTV footage helped them arrest the two of four the culprits. The cops arrested the remaining two persons in 13 days.The accused have been identified as Mamatha Jha, Vikas Kashyap, Amarkanth Jha, and Anil Jha from Bihar. Pinky was in a relationship with Vikas and came to Hyderabad in 2017 to stay with him.

As she was pregnant on arrival, Vikas, began suspecting her fidelity. Vikas who is staying with his friend Amarkanth Jha, mother Mamatha Jha and father Anil Jha allegedly felt that Pinky was a burden for them. They felt that she was a jinx and that they should get rid of her.

The first challenge cops faced was identifying the victim. The police examined as many as 65 witnesses. Cops collected the machine used to cut up the victim’s body, blood stains at the crime spot, foetus in the victim’s womb as evidence.

