Live life king size

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For most of us, a holiday spent with loved ones is a cherished choice. Exploring new places and enjoying a touch of luxury often enhance our travel experiences. Enter Boston Living — a hub where diverse individuals converge, creating an atmosphere akin to the unity reflected in its Chickadee bird logo.

Known for its long-term accommodations, Boston Living now offers short-stay packages, perfect for tourists seeking a luxurious haven amid their city explorations. During our visit, we indulged in a brief but fulfilling vacation at Boston Living, relishing the full range of privileges this place affords.

Upon arrival, a swift identity verification process and a warm welcome led us to our expansive room — more akin to an apartment with distinct areas and a communal living space, fostering a comforting sense of home.

A tour of Boston Living followed, and our growling stomachs guided us to the delightful ZZA Café. Here, we delighted in a myriad of delectable treats — from crispy chicken to renowned pizzas like the roasted chicken, chicken salami, and veggie garden, all crafted on thin crusts adorned with sumptuous toppings. The flavours of the keema roti and the sweet finale of a blueberry cheesecake left an indelible mark on our palates.

Exploring the premises, we uncovered the in-house gym, wellness area hosting diverse workshops, a dance studio, and seminar spaces, elevating the allure of this place. The Cabin Café, reminiscent of a food truck, stood as another dining option alongside the canteen on-site.

A conversation with Tauseef Hassan Ibrahim, Business Head at Boston Living, shed light on their commitment to fostering a vibrant community, evident in the extended duration of resident stays — a testament to the positive environment cultivated.

With corporate tie-ups and a strategic location in White Field Road, Hitech City, Boston Living caters conveniently to nearby corporations and MNCs. Their long-term stay packages, inclusive of food and laundry services, encapsulate a luxurious hotel-like experience within a homely ambiance.

This space acts as a temporary haven for corporate employees transitioning from various parts of the country, ensuring a comfortable stay until they settle. And for vacationers, it’s an unparalleled memory-making spot.

Adding to the charm are the “Fun Fridays,” where residents gather for games and snacks in the communal area, fostering a closer-knit community.

Our experience was worth every penny. After our exploration, we retired to our room for a restful night’s sleep. The following morning, a delightful North Indian-style Poha breakfast, a banana, and a refreshing cup of coffee arrived — a perfect farewell to our luxurious stay at Boston Living.

As a part of their expansion plan, Boston Living will soon unveil a new space at the airport, primarily catering to short stays. Until then, revel in the wondrous experience at this property.

