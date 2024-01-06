Home Cities Hyderabad

Man places order for 107 iPhones, flees without making payment in Hyderabad

The remaining five devices were found to have been retained by scamsters for personal use, informed DCP Pawar.

Published: 06th January 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A store located in Abids’ Jagdish Market fell victim to a mobile phone fraud earlier this month. A customer from Gujarat placed an order for 107 iPhones, valued at Rs 64 lakh each, with no intention of making any payment.

Central Zone DCP Sharat Chandra Pawar confirmed the incident, stating, “The victim store reported the fraudulent transaction in the first week of December. Believing the order to be genuine, the store dispatched the entire consignment of 107 iPhones to Gujarat. However, upon delivery, the customer absconded without settling the bill.”

The Abids police gathered special teams to investigate the matter. The investigation led the cops to a suspect in the fraud, Nirav Raj. Later, the cops recovered 102 brand new iPhones.The remaining five devices were found to have been retained by scamsters for personal use, informed DCP Pawar.

As the investigation intensified, Nirav Raj was taken into custody on Friday for further questioning. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the prime accused, Vipul, who remains at large.

