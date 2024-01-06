Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As much as one can be passionate about making a difference in the world, one also needs to be conscious of the means used to achieve one’s ends. S Tejasri, a 24-year-old lawyer from Hyderabad, has multiple hobbies, but her keen interest in business has led her into entrepreneurial pursuits. Tagging along with her friend Kuldeep, she runs a sustainable camping site in Narayanpur village, near Shamirpet, where they plan and curate customised camping experiences for friends and families. “Our main aim is to ensure that each person visiting our camping site goes back with lots of memories and a peaceful mind,” she said.

The Earth’s Camping, located amidst rice fields and rocks indigenous to Telangana, provides a unique space for mindful camping. “The whole concept is that we want it to be a sustainable and peaceful camping site. A place where families and friends can come and chill. we wanted this place to focus on nature, therefore, we have kept the rice fields and mango trees intact, and the stay arrangements have been made around these natural elements. Our target customers are middle class families in Hyderabad because not a lot of people can afford to experience getaways like this. We ensured that our pricing would be in a minimal way where everybody could afford it,” said Tejasri.

Opened last year in October, the camp has already hosted around 600 people from all age groups. An 18-hour night stay can be booked for just about Rs 1500. This includes staying in tents, experiencing sunrise, yoga against the backdrop of rocks, meals and starters reminiscent of home, a bonfire, caravan stays, and other fun-filled activities. “Our focus is on mindful activities, so we also organise painting workshops. We have a shop where all hand-painted items are available. We have a no loud music policy, so no DJs after 10 pm. This site is in a village, and we don’t want the peace and tranquillity to be disturbed,” Tejasri added.

Her partner, 28-year-old Kuldeep, works in the aviation industry and helps make arrangements for the stay of the customers. “I have loved organising parties since childhood, and this opportunity to be a part of The Earth’s Camping is a dream come true. I take care of the customer experience and help in decision-making on how to make this place a better one! I want our customers to laugh their hearts out and forget everything else while they are here,” he said.

The uniqueness of this camp is that every element has been planned and curated in a way that helps customers shed their tiredness from work, relax, and enjoy a peaceful experience. For example, tents have been set up on raised platforms and facing east, so that the first thing you see when you wake up is the sunrise. This is followed by guided yoga and meditation. The stay, which starts in the evening, ends with a delicious breakfast the next day. The activities are focused on making people bond with each other, staying away from their phones for the night, and enjoying a quiet and peaceful atmosphere.

Talking about their carbon footprints, Tejasri told CE that they ensure that the waste generated is reused. “Teacups and plates are biodegradable. For snacks and dinner, we use steel plates. We don’t use any plastic water bottles but reuse leftover alcohol bottles. People who bring booze with them just leave these bottles behind. We wash them and use them to keep water. The kitchen waste— the idea I got from my mom, she stores the eggshells and vegetable peels in a bucket and puts it all in the plants— that’s how we do it here as well,” she said.

The most interesting aspect of the stay, at least for couples, is in the caravans. “We just got the idea from these scrap vehicles lying on the roadside; we thought to bring them over, paint them, and use them as compact beddings, where couples or friends can spend some close time together,” Tejasri said.

Be it New Year’s, Christmas, a friend’s haldi ceremony, or just a nice family get-together, Tejasri and Kuldeep ensure that customers get a unique experience. “On Valentine’s Day last year, we hosted around 8-10 couples and planned the activities accordingly. On Christmas, we had an NGO coming in with about 15-20 kids who had great fun playing volleyball, tambola, painting, singing and dancing. We also had Santa Claus giving them gifts and everything.

The grandparents who come here enjoy star-gazing at night as they don’t get to see all this in Hyderabad. A lot of our customers have told us that they liked our no-noise policy. We don’t appreciate loud talking on phones or music after 10 pm. We don’t restrict people from having booze, but we ensure that no one creates any nuisance. This is a village, and the residents around need their peace,” concluded Kuldeep.

