Rejuvenation of 40 lakes begins in Hyderabad

The budget earmarked for this task is Rs 72.52 crore. GHMC officials are overseeing the implementation of these restoration works.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:41 AM

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Lakes and Water Bodies Management Circle (HLWBMC), a branch of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has started measures to protect 40 lakes that are plagued by sewage inflows and encroachments within the Greater Hyderabad limits.

HL&WBMC has begun restoration works on 36 of these 40 identified lakes. These efforts include fencing, diversion of sewage flows, construction of chain-link mesh fences, desilting, and various other interventions. Private construction companies, as part of their corporate social responsibility, have adopted most of these lakes to contribute to their restoration.

The budget earmarked for this task is Rs 72.52 crore. GHMC officials are overseeing the implementation of these restoration works. The civic body has sought public support, appealing to citizens to participate in programmes aimed at revitalising and developing the city’s water bodies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Aside from safeguarding the lakes, the GHMC plans to transform the periphery of these water bodies. Plans include the creation of walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, benches, public toilets, evening lighting, play areas for children, gazebos, amphitheatres and other facilities; the aim being enhancing the overall environment.

Some of these lakes are Sandappa Kunta in Medla Kunta (Devuni Kunta), Mannevari Kunta in Macha Bollaram(V), Panthul Cheruvu in Suraram(V), Suleman Cheruvu in Shivarampally(V), Meedi Kunta in Hafeezpet, Peda Cheruvu in Khajaguda(V), Mulgaurd Lake in Premavathipet, Bhageerathamma Cheruvu and Yellamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Eerla Cheruvu in Madinaguda, Mamidla Kunta in Gaganpahad, Bhimuni Kunta in Kukatpally, Errakunta in Laxmiguda, Kotha Cheruvu in Shaikpet, Katora Houz in Golconda Fort, Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally, Chinna Bandam in Suraram, Appa Cheruvu in Gaganpahad, Nayanamm Kunta in Hafeezpet, Lotus Pond in Shaikpet, Pedda Cheruvu in Ramanthapur, Raisamudram and others.

