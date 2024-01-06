Two including father held for raping 18-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jeedimetla police arrested an 18-year-old girl’s father and another man for raping her and remanded them to judicial custody, on Friday. According to police sources, the survivor, originally from Bihar, resided with her family within the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla police station. She connected with a young man from Bihar on Instagram and after maintaining contact for some time, they decided to meet.

Earlier this week, after spending time together, the survivor, upset by being raped by her father on multiple instances, decided not to go home. While waiting at a bus stop, she encountered two boys named Ravi and Ramesh, whom she asked for shelter for the night. They agreed and took her to their room, and as she shared her personal affairs, she revealed the assault by her father.

The sources said that Ramesh then allegedly accused her of tolerating her father’s assault and subjected her to rape. He confined her in the room, assaulting her for two consecutive days before releasing her. During the investigation, Jeedimetla police sent the survivor for medical examination and counselling.

While recording her statement, the survivor disclosed that the recent rape was not an isolated incident but part of the ongoing abuse she had endured for years, with her father being the main perpetrator. She revealed that her father had raped her during her mother’s absence and that when she tried to complain to her mother, her mother dismissed her concerns, indicating that she was aware of the abuse.

