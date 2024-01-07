Home Cities Hyderabad

Goa native cheats city woman of Rs 3.16 crore, held

However, when she didn’t receive the money within the stipulated time, she understood that she was duped and approached the police.

Published: 07th January 2024 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Goa native cheats city woman of Rs 3.16 crore, held

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths arrested a 35-year-old Goa native for allegedly duping a woman resident of Rs 3.16 crore. They also seized two laptops, six mobile phones, five chequebooks, six SIM cards and 15 debit cards. The main accused Ronak Tanna was arrested while the other suspects — Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi — were sent notices asking them to appear for questioning under Section 41A of the CrPC.

Hyderabad CP KS Reddy said cyber fraudsters had approached the victim by pretending to be a representative of a made-up firm dealing in stocks. They lured the victim by assuring her a minimum of 30% returns on her investment if she held the funds for six months.

However, when she didn’t receive the money within the stipulated time, she understood that she was duped and approached the police. The probe revealed that Ronak received a commission ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for each account. More people are involved, authorities suspect. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime sleuths Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp