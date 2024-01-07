Goa native cheats city woman of Rs 3.16 crore, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths arrested a 35-year-old Goa native for allegedly duping a woman resident of Rs 3.16 crore. They also seized two laptops, six mobile phones, five chequebooks, six SIM cards and 15 debit cards. The main accused Ronak Tanna was arrested while the other suspects — Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi — were sent notices asking them to appear for questioning under Section 41A of the CrPC.

Hyderabad CP KS Reddy said cyber fraudsters had approached the victim by pretending to be a representative of a made-up firm dealing in stocks. They lured the victim by assuring her a minimum of 30% returns on her investment if she held the funds for six months.

However, when she didn’t receive the money within the stipulated time, she understood that she was duped and approached the police. The probe revealed that Ronak received a commission ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for each account. More people are involved, authorities suspect.

