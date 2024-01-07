Interstate peddlers held in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla, ganja worth Rs 21 lakh seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jeedimetla police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old ganja smuggler and seized 86 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 21 lakh. The accused, Vemula Sri Krishnakanth, along with his accomplice, smuggled ganja from the Andhra-Orissa border and was planning to sell it in Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, the police received information that Krishnakanth was allegedly in possession of ganja at his house in Chintal and was waiting for someone to hand over the drugs. Subsequently, the Jeedimetla police and the Special Operation Team intercepted the accused, seized the ganja that was packed in 43 packets and took Krishnakanth into custody.

Upon interrogation, Krishnakanth confessed that he had taken the help of his friend who had smuggled 86 kg of dry ganja from Sileru village in the Andhra-Orissa border in a JCB back tyre. The duo were planning to transport the drugs to Rajasthan and sell ganja to customers for high rates. The police have registered a case of organised procurement, possession and interstate transportation of ganja. Further investigation is on.

Smuggled dry ganja from Sileru: Police

