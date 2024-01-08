Cousin orchestrates techie’s kidnap for Rs 2 crore ransom, 5 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than 48 hours after the kidnap of a techie from Raidurgam, Cyberabad police on Sunday apprehended five members of a gang that had allegedly kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his wife. The techie’s cousin, identified as 22-year-old Nikitha, who was also the complainant, is an accused in the case. Two members of the same gang are absconding, the police said on Sunday.

According to the cops, Nikitha called her cousin Gurram Surendar and said that she wanted to meet him on the Khajaguda Lake road to discuss a personal issue. He reached the spot, met her and was talking to her when a group of men arrived in a car and kidnapped him, the police said, adding that a civilian informed the police immediately.

Meanwhile, Nikitha reached the police station and lodged a kidnap complaint under the pretext of helping the family. By then, Surendar’s wife received a call from one of the accused demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore. However, when the accused realised that the police were tracking their location, they reduced their demand to Rs 20 lakh.

“When the gang was driving near Kadthal, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire four-wheeler, in which they had kidnapped Surendar, broke down,” said Madhapur in-charge DCP T Srinivasa Rao. The gang members called Nikitha and asked her to provide them with a car. Nikitha along with her boyfriend Venkata Krishna went to Surendar’s house took his car and handed it over to the gang at Kadthal.

As the police were closely tracking down the whereabouts of the accused, they took the road towards Srisailam forest. When Surendar saw police near the Atmakur forest check post, he shouted for help. Afraid that they were caught, the accused left the victim and fled away. Later, the Raidurgam police apprehended five of the accused, while two are still absconding.

Kidnap plan was first discussed in Dec ‘23

Nikitha and her boyfriend had met each other at their office in Gachibowli, fell in love and were planning their wedding. The duo needed money and so did Venkata’s acquaintance, Gunjapogu Suresh, an accused in 21 cases of theft, robbery and kidnap for ransom.

She told them that her cousin Surendar was a techie and was quite well-off. She informed them that he had recently built a house in Hyderabad. So in December, the gang planned to kidnap Surendar. Suresh and his gang tried to kidnap Surendar and failed twice before seeking the help of Nikitha, who eventually helped in kidnapping her cousin from Khajaguda Lake.

