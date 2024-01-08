Man kills mother with help of wife, her lover over property

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, his wife and her purported paramour were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his 65-year-old mother in Ramanthapur. According to Uppal police, the accused — Anil, his wife Tirumala and Shiva — carried out the murder of Sugunamma over greed for property. Even though Anil tried to make his mother’s death appear natural, relatives noticed marks on her neck at the funeral and alerted the cops, they added.

The police said that for the last few years, Sugunamma lived in their residence in Ramanthapur with Anil while Tirumala stayed with her parents due to differences with her mother-in-law. It is reported that Anil had been unemployed for a few years and wanted to sell the house. When he learned that the property was under Sugunamma’s name, he tried to convince her. However, his efforts were futile and he informed the same to Tirumala. Subsequently, the couple hatched a plan to kill the 65-year-old and assume control of the property, the cops added.

According to the police, Shiva, reported to be Tirumala’s lover, was also involved in killing Sugunamma by strangling her to death using a towel on January 4. After the offence, Anil informed their relatives and family friends of her passing and invited them for her last rites. However, the people who turned up for the rituals observed the marks on Sugunamma’s neck and informed the police. After the cops detained Anil, he confessed to the offence and named his co-accused. Subsequently, Uppal police registered a murder case and apprehended the accused trio on Sunday.

