Manhunt on for two youths after kidnap, rape of 21-year old in Telangana

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men kidnapped and raped a 21-year-old woman in Bandlaguda on Saturday night. The police have recorded the statement of the survivor and are currently looking for the accused.According to police, the girl is a native of Suryapet and had taken a bus to Hyderabad on Saturday night.

She was walking on the road when the two accused approached her. They offered to drop her to the police station. They forcefully made her sit on the bike and took her to a godown and raped her.

The woman escaped the godown. As people gathered, the accused persons fled away from the spot.The Bandlaguda police registered a case against the two accused under sections 366, 376D, 342 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is currently underway and the police are on the lookout for the accused.

HYDERABAD: Two men kidnapped and raped a 21-year-old woman in Bandlaguda on Saturday night. The police have recorded the statement of the survivor and are currently looking for the accused.According to police, the girl is a native of Suryapet and had taken a bus to Hyderabad on Saturday night. She was walking on the road when the two accused approached her. They offered to drop her to the police station. They forcefully made her sit on the bike and took her to a godown and raped her. The woman escaped the godown. As people gathered, the accused persons fled away from the spot.The Bandlaguda police registered a case against the two accused under sections 366, 376D, 342 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is currently underway and the police are on the lookout for the accused.