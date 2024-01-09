Home Cities Hyderabad

Floral extravaganza in Hyderabad

Picture of flower exhibition at Marigold (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was treated to a breathtaking showcase of floral artistry during the recent annual exhibition organised by Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter. Captured through the lens of TNIE photographer Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, the exhibition featured 30 stunning floral arrangements curated by 25 talented ikebana members under the theme “Floral Rendezvous.”

These captivating displays skillfully incorporated a blend of flowers, foliage, and fruits, each creation a testament to creativity and elegance.

The event was graced by Nikhila, Director of the Tourism Department, Government of Telangana, who inaugurated the exhibition and lauded the exquisite presentations. In her address to the attendees, Ho-Kiku A Vineetha Kumar, president of the Ikebana Hyderabad Chapter, shared that the annual exhibition stands as a tribute, held in honour of the late president Remani Nambiar, continuing a tradition of artistic excellence and remembrance.

