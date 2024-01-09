Hyderabad Mayor raps officials over food adulteration cases

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of reports of food adulteration, unhygienic practices and the discovery of dead insects in food items served in eateries, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi expressed her frustration with the authorities for the lack of regular inspections on these eateries, according to sources.

During a meeting with health and food safety officials, along with several corporators, at the GHMC head office on Monday, Vijayalaxmi directed food safety officers and assistant medical officers of health (AMOHs) to take strict action against eating establishments that fail to comply with quality standards.

There is an urgent need for GHMC food safety officials to intensify efforts to prevent food adulteration through regular inspections, she said.

Officials were instructed to collect food samples for testing. The mayor has reportedly instructed food safety inspectors to work with the EVDM wing of the GHMC to conduct inspections. Highlighting the importance of proactive measures, Vijayalaxmi called for the use of the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ initiative available in the city, supported by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to curb food adulteration, the sources said. In cases of complaints about adulterated food, she said the establishments concerned should be closed immediately.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

