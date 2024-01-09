No kite flying on roads, near places of worship: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Makar Sankranti on the horizon, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) K Sreenivasa Reddy, on Monday, issued prohibitory orders on kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship. The orders will be in force with effect from 6 am on January 14 (Sunday) till 6 am on January 16 (Tuesday). The ban is put in place in the interest of maintenance of public order and safety, he said.

The CP also ordered that no loudspeaker or DJ equipment shall be played in public spaces without prior permission from authorities.

Permissible noise limits in residential areas will be 55 dBA during the day time and 45 dBA at night, he said, adding that no loudspeaker or public address system should be used at night between 10 pm and 6 am, as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Further, the Hyderabad police issued an advisory urging parents to supervise their children while they are flying kites from the terrace or on the road.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With Makar Sankranti on the horizon, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) K Sreenivasa Reddy, on Monday, issued prohibitory orders on kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship. The orders will be in force with effect from 6 am on January 14 (Sunday) till 6 am on January 16 (Tuesday). The ban is put in place in the interest of maintenance of public order and safety, he said. The CP also ordered that no loudspeaker or DJ equipment shall be played in public spaces without prior permission from authorities. Permissible noise limits in residential areas will be 55 dBA during the day time and 45 dBA at night, he said, adding that no loudspeaker or public address system should be used at night between 10 pm and 6 am, as per directions of the Supreme Court.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, the Hyderabad police issued an advisory urging parents to supervise their children while they are flying kites from the terrace or on the road. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp