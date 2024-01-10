A musical tribute

Vennapusala Ramya By

HYDERABAD: Among the luminaries enriching the musical sphere with unwavering dedication to Indian Classical music, Mohan Hemmadi stands as a paragon. Recently, the Surmandal group honoured his legacy with a three-day music and dance extravaganza titled “Triveni,” held at Lalitha Kala Thoranam Public Gardens, Nampally.

The festival got together established talents from the city, infusing the event with an exquisite tapestry of performances. Triveni’s inauguration was marked by a mesmerising sitar & santoor recital by Shruti Katkuri (sitar), Shreeja Katkuri (santoor), accompanied by Vijay Kumar Panchal on tabla. Their enthralling performance set the stage for subsequent acts, including a harmonious fusion of four diverse musical instruments presented by Pandit Yogesh Samsi (tabla), Ustad Taufiq Qureshi (djembe), Vid Satish Kumar Patri (mrudangam), Tanmay Deochake (harmonium), resonating deeply with the audience.

Transitioning to the second day, the event embraced Hindustani classical music with a captivating performance by Sniti Mishra (vocal), accompanied by Ajeet Pathak on tabla and Rahul Deshpande on harmonium. Pandit Shubendra Rao (sitar) and Pandit Yogesh Samsi (tabla) further enchanted the audience with a soul-stirring sitar recital, weaving an unforgettable musical tapestry.

The final day commenced uniquely with Aditya Jonnalagadda, a prodigy with autism in Carnatic Vocals, presenting a Rama Bhajan in adithalam. Aditya’s exceptional talent left the audience spellbound, his mother Yamini expressing gratitude for the inclusion of her son in the event, despite his specialisation in Carnatic music amidst a festival primarily focused on Hindustani concerts.

The session continued with a mesmerising sarod recital by Pt Parthosarathi Choudhari and Pt Yogesh Samsi on the tabla, performing Raga Charukauns in Vilambit Teen taal. Pandit Yogesh Samsi paid tribute to Mohan Hemmadi, highlighting his profound impact on Hyderabad’s Indian Raag Sangeet scene and expressing a hope for the festival’s continuity in his honour. Pt Parthosarathi Choudhari reminisced about his enduring bond with Mohan Hemmadi, acknowledging his loving, motivating spirit and expressing deep gratitude for the support rendered to Indian culture and music.

Triveni reached its crescendo with a captivating Kathak performance by Pt Rajendra Gangani, accompanied by a live orchestra, embellishing Bhimsen Joshi bhajans on Shiva. The event served as a poignant reminder of Mohan Hemmadi’s indelible mark on the musical world, leaving a legacy that resonates through such gatherings.

