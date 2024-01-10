Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently concluded 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) 2024, held at HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad, highlighted the need to bring women’s health to the forefront. Attended by over 10,000 delegates from India and abroad, the congress focused on the latest trends and advancements in obstetrics and gynaecology, featuring panel discussions and lectures on diverse themes, including obstetric medicine, emerging technologies, environment and reproduction, sexual reproductive rights and health, and pelvic medicine. Organised by the Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad, the event aimed to bring together healthcare professionals and researchers to share knowledge and pave the way for future research. The congress was inaugurated by former MP Mallu Ravi.

Prof S Shantha Kumari, the Organising Chairperson and President of the Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad, highlighted the congress’s commitment to reducing maternal mortality. Addressing the audience, she expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the government of Telangana, citing the state’s low maternal mortality rates as a positive indicator. She stated that achieving a single-digit maternal mortality rate was within reach.

The event featured 25 pre-congress workshops, Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, and a robust academic programme with contributions from a wide global network of faculty members. With a focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, the congress aimed to improve women’s health on a global scale. Prof Mike Robson, a globally acclaimed expert on analysing causes of caesarean sections, participated as one of the international faculty members.

Adding a touch of glamour, celebrities such as Rana Daggubati, Nag Ashwin, Sobitha Dhulipala, Sreeleela, Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Palak Gulia shared their experiences as well. A notable aspect of the event was the commitment to addressing violence against women. Prof S Shantha Kumari introduced ‘Dheera — say no to violence against women’ in 2016. Highlighting the statistics of nearly 38% of Indian women across all strata being affected by violence against them, the initiative seeks to sensitise young girls, women, obstetricians and gynaecologists, involving stakeholders from various sectors. A dedicated public forum was organised yesterday highlighting the same.

Dr S Shanta Kumari talked about the certification programme carried out as part of Dheera that has reached 3,700 schools, trained 6,900 teachers and educated 3,00,000 children to date. This special event also featured film producer Priyanka Dutt, Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, an international corporate lawyer and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE-HUB.

Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan said, “We always ignore the emotional violence and that is something which we need to make the women aware of. There is a syndrome called the battered women syndrome, which normalises the violence women face. In Hyderabad, there were 13,000 cases of violence against women. More than 50% of the women believe that violence should have been done against them. We need to break this thought process as we go forward.”

Prof Anee-Beatrice Kihara from Kenya and the president of the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FIGO) was also present. Prof Anee-Beatrice Kihara said, “Violence takes different forms: physical, verbal and sexual — which is the worst. The reason you end up with sexual violence is you have the risk of unplanned pregnancy, which has its ramifications. These girls have unsafe abortions, sexually transmitted infections. Not that they wanted it but because they have been violated, they end up with it. In some cases they suffer even from HIV. The mental anguish really becomes the disease that she carries on all through.” The congress served as a platform for meaningful discussions, collaboration, and advocacy in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The recently concluded 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) 2024, held at HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad, highlighted the need to bring women’s health to the forefront. Attended by over 10,000 delegates from India and abroad, the congress focused on the latest trends and advancements in obstetrics and gynaecology, featuring panel discussions and lectures on diverse themes, including obstetric medicine, emerging technologies, environment and reproduction, sexual reproductive rights and health, and pelvic medicine. Organised by the Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad, the event aimed to bring together healthcare professionals and researchers to share knowledge and pave the way for future research. The congress was inaugurated by former MP Mallu Ravi. Prof S Shantha Kumari, the Organising Chairperson and President of the Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad, highlighted the congress’s commitment to reducing maternal mortality. Addressing the audience, she expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the government of Telangana, citing the state’s low maternal mortality rates as a positive indicator. She stated that achieving a single-digit maternal mortality rate was within reach. The event featured 25 pre-congress workshops, Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, and a robust academic programme with contributions from a wide global network of faculty members. With a focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, the congress aimed to improve women’s health on a global scale. Prof Mike Robson, a globally acclaimed expert on analysing causes of caesarean sections, participated as one of the international faculty members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adding a touch of glamour, celebrities such as Rana Daggubati, Nag Ashwin, Sobitha Dhulipala, Sreeleela, Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Palak Gulia shared their experiences as well. A notable aspect of the event was the commitment to addressing violence against women. Prof S Shantha Kumari introduced ‘Dheera — say no to violence against women’ in 2016. Highlighting the statistics of nearly 38% of Indian women across all strata being affected by violence against them, the initiative seeks to sensitise young girls, women, obstetricians and gynaecologists, involving stakeholders from various sectors. A dedicated public forum was organised yesterday highlighting the same. Dr S Shanta Kumari talked about the certification programme carried out as part of Dheera that has reached 3,700 schools, trained 6,900 teachers and educated 3,00,000 children to date. This special event also featured film producer Priyanka Dutt, Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, an international corporate lawyer and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE-HUB. Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan said, “We always ignore the emotional violence and that is something which we need to make the women aware of. There is a syndrome called the battered women syndrome, which normalises the violence women face. In Hyderabad, there were 13,000 cases of violence against women. More than 50% of the women believe that violence should have been done against them. We need to break this thought process as we go forward.” Prof Anee-Beatrice Kihara from Kenya and the president of the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FIGO) was also present. Prof Anee-Beatrice Kihara said, “Violence takes different forms: physical, verbal and sexual — which is the worst. The reason you end up with sexual violence is you have the risk of unplanned pregnancy, which has its ramifications. These girls have unsafe abortions, sexually transmitted infections. Not that they wanted it but because they have been violated, they end up with it. In some cases they suffer even from HIV. The mental anguish really becomes the disease that she carries on all through.” The congress served as a platform for meaningful discussions, collaboration, and advocacy in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp