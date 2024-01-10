Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC official suspended for negligence in handling Praja Palana applications

The order stated that the officer exhibited negligence and failed to supervise the transportation of forms.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Private persons transporting Praja Palana applications in Hyderabad; (inset) An application lying on the road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose suspended M Mahender, Superintendent, Tax  Section, Hayathnagar Circle for his negligence in performing his assigned duties. He was suspended in response to the viral video that showed Praja Palana applications scattered on the Balanagar flyover.

After a preliminary investigation, a suspension order with immediate effect was issued under sub-rule (l) of Rule 8 of Telangana Civil Services (CC&A)  Rules, 1991.The order stated that the officer exhibited negligence and failed to supervise the transportation of forms.

According to the order issued by the civic body, Mahender, who is the Team Leader, was responsible for the forms collected in Circle 3 Hayathnagar, which fell on the road as the private employee of the data entry agency was transporting them on a two-wheeler.The suspension orders were issued based on the report submitted by the Zonal Commissioner of L B Nagar Zone, S Pankaja.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Praja Palana applications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp