GHMC official suspended for negligence in handling Praja Palana applications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose suspended M Mahender, Superintendent, Tax Section, Hayathnagar Circle for his negligence in performing his assigned duties. He was suspended in response to the viral video that showed Praja Palana applications scattered on the Balanagar flyover.

After a preliminary investigation, a suspension order with immediate effect was issued under sub-rule (l) of Rule 8 of Telangana Civil Services (CC&A) Rules, 1991.The order stated that the officer exhibited negligence and failed to supervise the transportation of forms.

According to the order issued by the civic body, Mahender, who is the Team Leader, was responsible for the forms collected in Circle 3 Hayathnagar, which fell on the road as the private employee of the data entry agency was transporting them on a two-wheeler.The suspension orders were issued based on the report submitted by the Zonal Commissioner of L B Nagar Zone, S Pankaja.

