Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University girl students stage stir over insects in hostel food

The protesters voiced their frustration with authorities, claiming that their repeated complaints have been consistently ignored.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

food poisoning

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction with the food served at the hostel, female students of the Osmania University (OU) staged a protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet on Tuesday.

Protesters said that approximately 10 to 20 hostel mates have fallen ill, experiencing stomach problems due to unhygienic food.

The protesters voiced their frustration with authorities, claiming that their repeated complaints have been consistently ignored. “The oil is being reused multiple times. This issue has persisted since November, and when we approached the director with our concerns, she responded rudely and even threatened us. We encounter insects in the food two to three times every week,” a student told TNIE. Another student said, “This is not the first time. Will the authorities give the same poor-quality food to their children?”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University stomach problem unhygienic food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp