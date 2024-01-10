Osmania University girl students stage stir over insects in hostel food

Sri Loganathan Velmurugan By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction with the food served at the hostel, female students of the Osmania University (OU) staged a protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet on Tuesday.

Protesters said that approximately 10 to 20 hostel mates have fallen ill, experiencing stomach problems due to unhygienic food.

The protesters voiced their frustration with authorities, claiming that their repeated complaints have been consistently ignored. “The oil is being reused multiple times. This issue has persisted since November, and when we approached the director with our concerns, she responded rudely and even threatened us. We encounter insects in the food two to three times every week,” a student told TNIE. Another student said, “This is not the first time. Will the authorities give the same poor-quality food to their children?”

