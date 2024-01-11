7.2K residential properties registered in Hyderabad in December

Home Cities Hyderabad

The total value of properties registered during the month stood at Rs 4,191 crore, which is 32% higher YoY and 12% MoM.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded registrations of 7,254 residential properties in December 2023, the highest monthly registrations for the year, recording a 15% YoY increase and a 16% MoM rise, as per the latest report from  Knight Frank - India.

The total value of properties registered during the month stood at Rs 4,191 crore, which is 32% higher YoY and 12% MoM. Concerning full-year performance, 71,912 residential properties were registered in 2023, a rise of 5% YoY, while the registration value stood at Rs 38,395 crore, an increase of 14% YoY.

In December 2023, 47% of properties in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh were the single largest category of property registrations in Hyderabad, while properties priced below Rs 25 lakh constituted 15% of the total registrations, shrinking further in their share. Notably, there was an increase in registrations for properties in the price range of Rs 75 lakhs-Rs 1 crore from 7% in December 2022 to 9% in December 2023.

The share of sales registrations for properties costing Rs 1 crore and above also increased to 12% in December 2023, compared with 9% in December 2022.Properties registered in December 2023 were largely concentrated in the range of 1,000 - 2,000 sq ft, accounting for 71% of registrations.

